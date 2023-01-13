Friday: St. Louis’ 211 hotline continues to fail homeless people, volunteers say

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

United Way’s 211 hotline is a taxpayer-funded service in St. Louis that aims to provide resources to people who are homeless — but its failures often leave volunteers to pick up the slack . When those volunteers are able to receive information on shelter beds from 211 operators, they are often told that there are no 24/7 walk-in shelter beds available.

“You hear the sound bites on the news that, ‘We have X many beds,’ but nobody breaks it down to say, ‘OK, where are those beds? Who gets to stay in those beds? And when can they get those beds?’” said Nicole Warrington, a staff scientist in cancer research at Washington University who volunteers for STL Winter Outreach.

Warrington is unpaid and has no official role with 211 or the city — yet, she fields calls each night from social workers at local emergency departments, especially during the winter. On one especially cold Saturday night this winter, Warrington received eight calls requesting her help to find open shelter beds. Sometimes, there are no beds available, and there’s nothing she can do.

“It’s especially hard if there’s elderly people they’re calling about,” she said.

Warrington will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air alongside fellow volunteer Audra Youmans to discuss their efforts to help people find shelter beds in the St. Louis region. St. Louis Department of Human Services Director Dr. Yusef Scoggin will also join the discussion to share how the system works and the city’s role in making sure that vulnerable residents have access to shelter during the winter months.

