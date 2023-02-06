Nominations for 2022’s best local theater unveiled by St. Louis Theater Circle

St. Louis’ best theater performances and productions of the year are being honored once again. On Monday, the St. Louis Theater Circle announced its award nominations, covering approximately 90 shows from 2022.

Among the biggest nomination-getters were the productions of “In the Heights,” from STAGES St. Louis, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Brontë Sister House Party” from SATE. (A full list of nominees is below.)

The St. Louis Theater Circle consists of 13 critics. Last year’s awards covered productions in both 2020 and 2021, a span in which the local theater scene was significantly disrupted by the pandemic, leading to numerous cancellations and delays.

This year will also see a return of a live award ceremony, which is on a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The winners will be announced April 3, 2023 during the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Tickets and more information can be found at repstl.org or by calling 314-968-4925.

Nominees in more than 30 categories are competing to take top honors for comedies, dramas, musicals and operas produced by local professional theater and opera companies.

The nominees for the 10th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Cassidy Flynn, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE

Hannah Geisz, “The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild

Jilanne Klaus, “Barefoot in the Park,” Moonstone Theatre Company

Bess Moynihan, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE

Valentina Silva, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Ted Drury, “The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild

Joel Moses, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE

Bradley Tejeda, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Loui

Chauncy Thomas, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Eric Dean White, “Hand to God,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Colleen Backer, “Hand to God,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Molly Burris, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre

Rayme Cornell, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Claire Karpen, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Rachel Tibbetts, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Mitchell Henry-Eagles, “Hand to God,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Jeff Kargus, “The oLonesome West,” West End Players Guild

Ryan Lawson-Maeske, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre

Jason Meyers, “The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild

Stanton Nash, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

Amina Alexander, “Stick Fly,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jesse Alford, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Joe Clapper, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep

Jasmine Williams, “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” The Black Rep

John Wylie, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Sound Design

Lamar Harris, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep

Pornchanok (Nok) Kanchanabanca, “House of Joy,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jackie Sharp, “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” The Black Rep

Rusty Wandall, Kareem Deanes, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Amanda Werre, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Dorothy Marshall Englis, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Liz Henning, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE

Liz Henning, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company

Oona Natesan, “House of Joy,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Michele Friedman Siler, “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Dahlia Al-Habieli, “House of Joy,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Dunsi Dai, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre

Bess Moynihan, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company

Kyu Shin, “Stick Fly,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Josh Smith, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Riley Carter Adams, “The Bee Play,” New Jewish Theatre

Sarajane Alverson, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre

Rachel Hanks, “The Christians,” West End Players Guild

Rachel Tibbetts, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company

Sumi Yu, “House of Joy,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

Cameron Jamarr Davis, “The African Company Presents Richard III,” The Black Rep

Joseph Garner, “The Christians,” West End Players Guild

Michael James Reed, “Proof,” Moonstone Theatre Company

Joey Saunders, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre

Jeffrey Wright, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Summer Baer, “Proof,” Moonstone Theatre Company

Lavonne Byers, “Good People,” Stray Dog Theatre

Kelly Howe, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company

Chinna Palmer, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep

Jennifer Theby-Quinn, “Iphigenia in Splott,” Upstream Theater

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

Kevin Brown, “Jitney,” The Black Rep

Jeff Cummings, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep

Olajuwon Davis, “Jitney,” The Black Rep

Joel Moses, “The Christians,” West End Players Guild

Stephen Peirick, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding New Play

“Bandera, Texas,” by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, Prism Theatre Company

“Brontë Sister House Party,” by Courtney Bailey, SATE

“The Good Ship St. Louis,” by Philip Boehm, Upstream Theater

“Roll With It!” by Katie Rodriguez Banister and Michelle Zielinski, The Black Mirror Theatre Company

“Winds of Change,” by Deanna Jent, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Daniela Candillari, “Carmen,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Thomas Glass, “Harvey Milk,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Karen Kanakis, “La Rondine,” Winter Opera Saint Louis

Robert Mellon, “Falstaff,” Union Avenue Opera

Sarah Mesko, “Carmen,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Production of an Opera

“Awakenings,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

“Falstaff,” Union Avenue Opera

“The Gondoliers,” Winter Opera Saint Louis

“Harvey Milk,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

“A Little Night Music,” Union Avenue Opera

Outstanding Musical Director

Cullen Curth, “Jerry’s Girls,” New Jewish Theatre

Jermaine Hill, “The Color Purple,” The Muny

Walter “Bobby” McCoy, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

James Moore, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny

Andrew Resnick, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Choreographer

Dena DiGiacinto, “A Chorus Line,” Stages St. Louis

Keone and Mari Madrid, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis

Patrick O’Neill, “Mary Poppins,” The Muny

Josh Rhodes, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” The Muny

Luis Salgado, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

Tami Dahbura, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

Melissa Felps, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre

Nicole Michelle Haskins, “The Color Purple,” The Muny

Grace Langford, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Stray Dog Theatre

Dawn Schmid, “Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Luis-Pablo Garcia, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

Clayton Humburg, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre

Jeffrey Izquierdo-Malon, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre

Marshall Jennings, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre

Jordan Wolk, “Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Tyler Duenow, “Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre

Bradley King, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis

John Lasiter, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny

Sean M. Savoie, “A Chorus Line,” Stages St. Louis

Sean M. Savoie, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

Edward E. Hayes, Jr. and Greg Emetaz, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” The Muny

Anna Louizos, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

Derek McLane, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis

Michael Schweikardt, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny

Josh Smith, “Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Eileen Engel, “A Little Night Music,” Stray Dog Theatre

Eileen Engel, “Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals

Samantha C. Jones, “The Color Purple,” The Muny

Brad Musgrove, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

Alejo Vietti, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

Carmen Cusack, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny

Jeanna De Waal, “Mary Poppins,” The Muny

Eileen Engel, “Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre

Melissa Felps, “Urinetown,” New Line Theatre

Anastacia McCleskey, “The Color Purple,” The Muny

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Ryan Alvarado, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

Corbin Bleu, “Mary Poppins,” The Muny

Ben Davis, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny

Stephen Henley, “Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals

Jovanni Sy, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy

“Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE

“Heroes,” Albion Theatre

“Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” New Jewish Theatre

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

“Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

“The African Company Presents Richard III,” The Black Rep

“Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep

“The Christians,” West End Players Guild

“Jitney,” The Black Rep

“The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Stray Dog Theatre

“A Chorus Line,” Stages St. Louis

“The Color Purple,” The Muny

“In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

“Sweeney Todd,” The Muny

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Robert Ashton, “The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild

Eddie Coffield, “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” New Jewish Theatre

David Kaplan, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Keating, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE

Bruce Longworth, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Gary F. Bell, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre

Joe Hanrahan, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company

Ron Himes, “The African Company Presents Richard III,” The Black Rep

Ron Himes, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep

Ellie Schwetye, “The Christians,” West End Players Guild

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Lili-Anne Brown, “The Color Purple,” The Muny

Scott Miller, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre

Bradley Rohlf, “Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals

Rob Ruggiero, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny

Luis Salgado, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

“Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre

“The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild

“Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

“The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Drama

“The African Company Presents Richard III,” The Black Rep

“Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep

“Good People,” Stray Dog Theatre

“Jitney,” The Black Rep

“The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Musical

“Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals

“The Color Purple,” The Muny

“In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis

“Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre

“Sweeney Todd,” The Muny

Special Award

Joan Lipkin, for lifetime achievement

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.