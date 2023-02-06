Nominations for 2022’s best local theater unveiled by St. Louis Theater Circle
St. Louis’ best theater performances and productions of the year are being honored once again. On Monday, the St. Louis Theater Circle announced its award nominations, covering approximately 90 shows from 2022.
Among the biggest nomination-getters were the productions of “In the Heights,” from STAGES St. Louis, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Brontë Sister House Party” from SATE. (A full list of nominees is below.)
The St. Louis Theater Circle consists of 13 critics. Last year’s awards covered productions in both 2020 and 2021, a span in which the local theater scene was significantly disrupted by the pandemic, leading to numerous cancellations and delays.
This year will also see a return of a live award ceremony, which is on a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The winners will be announced April 3, 2023 during the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Tickets and more information can be found at repstl.org or by calling 314-968-4925.
Nominees in more than 30 categories are competing to take top honors for comedies, dramas, musicals and operas produced by local professional theater and opera companies.
The nominees for the 10th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Cassidy Flynn, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE
Hannah Geisz, “The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild
Jilanne Klaus, “Barefoot in the Park,” Moonstone Theatre Company
Bess Moynihan, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE
Valentina Silva, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Ted Drury, “The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild
Joel Moses, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE
Bradley Tejeda, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Loui
Chauncy Thomas, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Eric Dean White, “Hand to God,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Colleen Backer, “Hand to God,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Molly Burris, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre
Rayme Cornell, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Claire Karpen, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Rachel Tibbetts, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Mitchell Henry-Eagles, “Hand to God,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Jeff Kargus, “The oLonesome West,” West End Players Guild
Ryan Lawson-Maeske, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre
Jason Meyers, “The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild
Stanton Nash, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
Amina Alexander, “Stick Fly,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jesse Alford, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Joe Clapper, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep
Jasmine Williams, “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” The Black Rep
John Wylie, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Sound Design
Lamar Harris, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep
Pornchanok (Nok) Kanchanabanca, “House of Joy,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jackie Sharp, “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” The Black Rep
Rusty Wandall, Kareem Deanes, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Amanda Werre, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Dorothy Marshall Englis, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Liz Henning, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE
Liz Henning, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company
Oona Natesan, “House of Joy,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Michele Friedman Siler, “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
Dahlia Al-Habieli, “House of Joy,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Dunsi Dai, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre
Bess Moynihan, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company
Kyu Shin, “Stick Fly,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Josh Smith, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Riley Carter Adams, “The Bee Play,” New Jewish Theatre
Sarajane Alverson, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre
Rachel Hanks, “The Christians,” West End Players Guild
Rachel Tibbetts, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company
Sumi Yu, “House of Joy,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Cameron Jamarr Davis, “The African Company Presents Richard III,” The Black Rep
Joseph Garner, “The Christians,” West End Players Guild
Michael James Reed, “Proof,” Moonstone Theatre Company
Joey Saunders, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre
Jeffrey Wright, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Summer Baer, “Proof,” Moonstone Theatre Company
Lavonne Byers, “Good People,” Stray Dog Theatre
Kelly Howe, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company
Chinna Palmer, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep
Jennifer Theby-Quinn, “Iphigenia in Splott,” Upstream Theater
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Kevin Brown, “Jitney,” The Black Rep
Jeff Cummings, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep
Olajuwon Davis, “Jitney,” The Black Rep
Joel Moses, “The Christians,” West End Players Guild
Stephen Peirick, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding New Play
“Bandera, Texas,” by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, Prism Theatre Company
“Brontë Sister House Party,” by Courtney Bailey, SATE
“The Good Ship St. Louis,” by Philip Boehm, Upstream Theater
“Roll With It!” by Katie Rodriguez Banister and Michelle Zielinski, The Black Mirror Theatre Company
“Winds of Change,” by Deanna Jent, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Daniela Candillari, “Carmen,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Thomas Glass, “Harvey Milk,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Karen Kanakis, “La Rondine,” Winter Opera Saint Louis
Robert Mellon, “Falstaff,” Union Avenue Opera
Sarah Mesko, “Carmen,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Outstanding Production of an Opera
“Awakenings,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
“Falstaff,” Union Avenue Opera
“The Gondoliers,” Winter Opera Saint Louis
“Harvey Milk,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
“A Little Night Music,” Union Avenue Opera
Outstanding Musical Director
Cullen Curth, “Jerry’s Girls,” New Jewish Theatre
Jermaine Hill, “The Color Purple,” The Muny
Walter “Bobby” McCoy, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
James Moore, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny
Andrew Resnick, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Choreographer
Dena DiGiacinto, “A Chorus Line,” Stages St. Louis
Keone and Mari Madrid, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Patrick O’Neill, “Mary Poppins,” The Muny
Josh Rhodes, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” The Muny
Luis Salgado, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Tami Dahbura, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
Melissa Felps, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre
Nicole Michelle Haskins, “The Color Purple,” The Muny
Grace Langford, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Stray Dog Theatre
Dawn Schmid, “Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Luis-Pablo Garcia, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
Clayton Humburg, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre
Jeffrey Izquierdo-Malon, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre
Marshall Jennings, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre
Jordan Wolk, “Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
Tyler Duenow, “Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre
Bradley King, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis
John Lasiter, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny
Sean M. Savoie, “A Chorus Line,” Stages St. Louis
Sean M. Savoie, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
Edward E. Hayes, Jr. and Greg Emetaz, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” The Muny
Anna Louizos, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
Derek McLane, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Michael Schweikardt, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny
Josh Smith, “Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
Eileen Engel, “A Little Night Music,” Stray Dog Theatre
Eileen Engel, “Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals
Samantha C. Jones, “The Color Purple,” The Muny
Brad Musgrove, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
Alejo Vietti, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Carmen Cusack, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny
Jeanna De Waal, “Mary Poppins,” The Muny
Eileen Engel, “Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre
Melissa Felps, “Urinetown,” New Line Theatre
Anastacia McCleskey, “The Color Purple,” The Muny
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Ryan Alvarado, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
Corbin Bleu, “Mary Poppins,” The Muny
Ben Davis, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny
Stephen Henley, “Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals
Jovanni Sy, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
“Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE
“Heroes,” Albion Theatre
“Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” New Jewish Theatre
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
“The African Company Presents Richard III,” The Black Rep
“Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep
“The Christians,” West End Players Guild
“Jitney,” The Black Rep
“The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Stray Dog Theatre
“A Chorus Line,” Stages St. Louis
“The Color Purple,” The Muny
“In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
“Sweeney Todd,” The Muny
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Robert Ashton, “The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild
Eddie Coffield, “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” New Jewish Theatre
David Kaplan, “The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Keating, “Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE
Bruce Longworth, “Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Director of a Drama
Gary F. Bell, “The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre
Joe Hanrahan, “Rodney’s Wife,” The Midnight Company
Ron Himes, “The African Company Presents Richard III,” The Black Rep
Ron Himes, “Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep
Ellie Schwetye, “The Christians,” West End Players Guild
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Lili-Anne Brown, “The Color Purple,” The Muny
Scott Miller, “Something Rotten!” New Line Theatre
Bradley Rohlf, “Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals
Rob Ruggiero, “Sweeney Todd,” The Muny
Luis Salgado, “In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Production of a Comedy
“Brontë Sister House Party,” SATE
“Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” New Jewish Theatre
“The Lonesome West,” West End Players Guild
“Much Ado About Nothing,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“The Rose Tattoo,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Production of a Drama
“The African Company Presents Richard III,” The Black Rep
“Behind the Sheet,” The Black Rep
“Good People,” Stray Dog Theatre
“Jitney,” The Black Rep
“The Normal Heart,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Musical
“Assassins,” Fly North Theatricals
“The Color Purple,” The Muny
“In the Heights,” Stages St. Louis
“Ride the Cyclone,” Stray Dog Theatre
“Sweeney Todd,” The Muny
Special Award
Joan Lipkin, for lifetime achievement
“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.