How one St. Louis attorney is training crisis counselors in Ukraine

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Suzanne Galvin is an attorney at Thompson Corbin LLP and a volunteer crisis counselor

Disasters result in destruction — whether its natural events such as earthquakes or manmade devastation from war — and in its wake, people have immediate needs: shelter, food, and first aid. But as the dust settles and physical wounds heal, people are left to pick up the pieces of their own selves. Surviving a crisis results in injuries that can only be treated by specialized counseling.

St. Louis resident and volunteer crisis counselor Suzanne Galvin has witnessed this firsthand. She and her husband John Galvin recently traveled to Zory, Poland, and Lviv, Ukraine, to provide crisis counseling training to students, alumni and instructors at the Ukraine Baptist Theological Seminary in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We were teaching some of the women and children in Poland what normal reaction to trauma is,” she said. “It's okay if you lose your car keys or can't remember your phone number — that's a normal reaction to an abnormal event. And as we were explaining things that are normal reactions, the translator got tears in her eyes and turned and looked at us and said, ‘I am so thankful I'm normal.’”

For the last 15 years the Galvins have traveled nationally and internationally to volunteer as crisis counselors. Initially inspired by the destruction Hurricane Katrina left behind, the couple traveled to Asheville, North Carolina to be trained by FEMA on how to help people experiencing crisis process their trauma.

Galvin told St. Louis on the Air that she and her husband felt that their training could be helpful to Ukrainian refugees, so they got involved through the Ukrainian Partnership Foundation, based in Chesterfield, Missouri. “When we were invited by UBTS to join the [crisis counseling] team that was going in April following the [Russian] invasion, we said, ‘Yes,’” she said.

Suzanne Galvin / Suzanne Galvin (bottom row, fourth from the left) poses with students that completed crisis counseling training at the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary in Lviv, Ukraine.

Galvin’s faith plays an important role in her motivation to provide volunteer crisis counseling, and working with the Ukraine Baptist Theological Seminary provided the opportunity to work with like-minded Protestants — a religious minority in Ukraine. Her religious background also did not hinder her services to anyone who needed it. “Not everybody we meet with is necessarily a Christian,” she said, “but they welcome the prayer and the authenticity that it is offered in helping someone in their time of need.”

Being an attorney has helped Galvin be a better crisis counselor. She said one of the first things trainees learn is how to listen. “[As an attorney] as we take depositions, we listen to what the witness says and we understand how that impacts the case. It’s very similar when we are counseling a victim of trauma. You listen to what they have experienced and what is really still underlying their concerns.”

