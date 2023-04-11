Smino, Herbie Hancock and Taj Mahal headline this year's Music at the Intersection

Music at the Intersection / Kranzberg Arts Foundation During the weekend, more than 50 national, regional and local artists are scheduled to perform across four stages throughout the Grand Center Arts District.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Music at the Intersection is returning for its third year in September. The festival’s lineup includes more than 50 artists, including homegrown talent, rapper and singer Smino, two time Grammy winning jazz, funk and hip-hop fusion artist Thundercat, as well as music icons Herbie Hancock, Taj Mahal and Angela Winbush.

Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss this year’s lineup. He will also talk about the festival's special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and how the festival will pay homage to the musical genres that originated and were fostered in the Gateway City and surrounding Mississippi River cities.

Tickets go on sale on April 14 at 10 a.m.

Related Event

What: Music at the Intersection

When: September 9-10

Where: Grand Center Arts District

