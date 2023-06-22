St. Louis librarians share their top summer reads for 2023

What makes a good summer read? For St. Louis County Library associate Tammy Albohaire, it’s a book she can really dig into. “To me, a good summer read — some would say light and airy, I say meaty,” she said. “I like memoirs.”

For Maryann Brickey, director of Central Services at St. Louis Public Library, the ideal beach read is easy to put down and pick back up again later.

“I'm someone who wants to be able to put the book down and not even remember the character's names because it's not even important — it's not about that,” she said. “It's not anything that's going to change your life or change the way you think about the world, but it's just going to be a light, fun read.”

Albohaire and Brickey share this year’s best summer reads and their all-time beach read favorites in this episode of St. Louis on the Air. Listen to the conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast or Stitcher or by clicking the play button below.

Need to update your summer reading list? Tammy and Maryann have you covered. Listen • 33:32

TAMMY ALBOHAIRE’S PICKS



“Night, Wherever We Go” by Tracey Rose Peyton (2023) “This novel takes place in Texas during slavery. The Lucys’ plantation is struggling, and they have sent for six women to help their struggling plantation by bearing children. The Lucys hire a stockman, who is supposed to impregnate the women. But there is a catch: Nan, a midwife and medicine woman, gives the women cotton root to chew on, as to prevent pregnancy. In the midst of all this, the women build a bond that will never be broken.”

Emily Woodbury / Tammy Albohaire is a librarian at St. Louis County Library's Parkview Branch

“Goldie Taylor tells the story of her own life, growing up in St. Louis and East St. Louis. This memoir is raw and gripping! This book is one you won’t soon forget. It’s a story for the ages.” “The Perfect Ruin” by Shanora Williams (2021) “Ivy Hill is very angry after a family tragedy. She wants to destroy the life of Miami socialite Lola Maxwell. Ivy wants revenge and will stop at nothing to get it. If you like psychological thrillers, twists and turns, this book is for you.

“It’s 1965, and Alice Weiss leaves her small Midwestern town for New York City. She lands a job as the assistant for the editor in chief of Cosmopolitan Magazine, Helen Gurley-Brown. With this job comes lavish parties, meeting the rich and famous — all while a scandal is brewing. I would recommend this book to anyone who likes historical fiction, glitz and glamour.” “The Seaside Café” by Rochelle Alers (2019) “Set off the coast of North Carolina, three women, Leah, Kayana and Cherie, meet and rewrite their own stories after joining a book club at the Seaside Cafe. Leah wants to leave a troubled marriage, Kayana meets a recluse who lives in town and Cherie is leaving her sketchy past in Atlanta. This book is light and airy, perfect for summer.”

MARYANN BRICKEY’S PICKS



“Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute” by Talia Hibbert (2023) “While considered noted romance author Hibbert’s entry into the world of young adult fiction, ‘Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute’ has enough character development to be an enjoyable, if light, adult read — which of course makes it perfect for the beach! Bradley Graeme and Celine Bangura shine as the intelligent teen protagonists whose former friends-to-rivals-to-#relationshipgoals storyline takes them from their childhood bedrooms, to the school cafeteria, to the English and Scottish wilderness in the pursuit of coveted university scholarships — with plenty of witty banter along the way.”



“The enigmatic first volume of the Neapolitan trilogy begins the story of the turbulent lives of longtime friends Lila and Elena. Both saga and melodrama, this series is a beautiful portrait of two ambitious women and their intertwined lives set against the evocative backdrop of sun-drenched post-World War II Italy.” “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (2014) “A young adult novel that stays with the reader long after the closing line, ‘We Were Liars’ is the suspenseful, heartbreaking tale of the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer together on their own private Beechwood Island, and the four eponymous ‘liars,’ Cadence, Johnny, Gatwick and Mirren. Cadence is the oldest Sinclair grandchild and narrator of the book whose slowly unfolding recollections of these past summers help to explain why they haunt her still.”