New restaurants bring cocktails, juices and Chinese hamburgers to St. Louis
Several new restaurants and bars opened their doors this summer, with offerings including high-minded cocktail combinations and Chinese street food.
On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan praised the creative array of cocktails — and large patio — at the newly opened Maryland House by Brennan's. Patrons hoping to enjoy the cocktails and menu items at the speakeasy-style venue must first navigate through an alley, find an unmarked door and then ride an elevator to their destination.
The trip is worth it, Nagarajan said.
“It builds a little anticipation because it's not marked. It's not obvious. So it feels like you're an insider. And I think that's always fun.”
Featured in Sauce Magazine’s hit list:
- Maryland House by Brennan’s (44 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63108)
- Dumplings & Tea in Chesterfield (137 Chesterfield Towne Center, Chesterfield, MO 63005)
- B Juiced (605 S. Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO 63135)
“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Ulaa Kuziez is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.