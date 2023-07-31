New restaurants bring cocktails, juices and Chinese hamburgers to St. Louis

Several new restaurants and bars opened their doors this summer, with offerings including high-minded cocktail combinations and Chinese street food.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan praised the creative array of cocktails — and large patio — at the newly opened Maryland House by Brennan's. Patrons hoping to enjoy the cocktails and menu items at the speakeasy-style venue must first navigate through an alley, find an unmarked door and then ride an elevator to their destination.

The trip is worth it, Nagarajan said.

“It builds a little anticipation because it's not marked. It's not obvious. So it feels like you're an insider. And I think that's always fun.”

Featured in Sauce Magazine’s hit list:

