Culture & History
St. Louis on the Air

New restaurants bring cocktails, juices and Chinese hamburgers to St. Louis

By Danny Wicentowski
Published July 31, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT
A closeup photo of a cocktail, called the Back to Kyoto, in a clear glass.
Michelle Volansky
/
The Back to Kyoto is a twist on a Manhattan and is served at Maryland House by Brennan’s.

Several new restaurants and bars opened their doors this summer, with offerings including high-minded cocktail combinations and Chinese street food. 

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan praised the creative array of cocktails — and large patio — at the newly opened Maryland House by Brennan's. Patrons hoping to enjoy the cocktails and menu items at the speakeasy-style venue must first navigate through an alley, find an unmarked door and then ride an elevator to their destination.

The trip is worth it, Nagarajan said.

“It builds a little anticipation because it's not marked. It's not obvious. So it feels like you're an insider. And I think that's always fun.”

Featured in Sauce Magazine’s hit list: 

"St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Sauce MagazineHit ListBars and Restaurants
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

