© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science, Environment
St. Louis on the Air

Traveling art exhibit recognizes St. Louis founder of Black People Who Hike

By Emily Woodbury
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
Debbie Njai on a hike
Michael Thomas
Debbie Njai, the St. Louis-based founder and president of Black People Who Hike, is being honored with a portrait that's part of a national art exhibition by Robert Shetterly called "Americans Who Tell the Truth."

Debbie Njai founded Black People Who Hike in 2019 to promote inclusivity in outdoor spaces. What started as a therapeutic outlet for herself has now become a global movement to make nature a place where all people feel welcome.

“When it really hit home for me — when I realized this was something bigger than me [and] something that the Black community needed — was when I had stumbled across forest bathing and really understanding what the outdoors can do to someone and how it can really benefit.”

Njai’s work as a St. Louis-based environmental activist and wellness advocate will be recognized in a traveling art exhibition coming to St. Louis on August 4: “Americans Who Tell the Truth.” It features the work of Robert Shetterly, who has spent the last 20 years painting portraits of Americans who are focused on improving their communities. The exhibition is put on by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment.

Shetterly and Njai joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the healing aspects of nature and the ways art can be used as a vehicle for inspiration and education. Listen to the conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast by clicking the play button below.

Debbie Njai and Robert Shetterly join "St. Louis on the Air"

Related Events
What: "Americans Who Tell The Truth" presented by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment
When: August 4 - 24 (6-9 p.m.) Wed.-Fri. 12-6pm
Where: The Gallery STL (17081 N Outer 40 Road Suite 210 St. Louis, MO 63005)

What: A screening of "Truth Tellers," a documentary focused on Robert Shetterly's work
When: August 15
Where: The Gallery STL (17081 N Outer 40 Road Suite 210 St. Louis, MO 63005)

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Ulaa Kuziez is our production intern. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

Tags
St. Louis on the Air NatureEnvironmentBlack People Who HikeTop Stories
Stay Connected
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content