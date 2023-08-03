Traveling art exhibit recognizes St. Louis founder of Black People Who Hike

Debbie Njai founded Black People Who Hike in 2019 to promote inclusivity in outdoor spaces. What started as a therapeutic outlet for herself has now become a global movement to make nature a place where all people feel welcome.

“When it really hit home for me — when I realized this was something bigger than me [and] something that the Black community needed — was when I had stumbled across forest bathing and really understanding what the outdoors can do to someone and how it can really benefit.”

Njai’s work as a St. Louis-based environmental activist and wellness advocate will be recognized in a traveling art exhibition coming to St. Louis on August 4: “Americans Who Tell the Truth.” It features the work of Robert Shetterly, who has spent the last 20 years painting portraits of Americans who are focused on improving their communities. The exhibition is put on by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment.

Shetterly and Njai joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the healing aspects of nature and the ways art can be used as a vehicle for inspiration and education. Listen to the conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast by clicking the play button below.

Debbie Njai and Robert Shetterly join "St. Louis on the Air" Listen • 24:44

Related Events

What: "Americans Who Tell The Truth" presented by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment

When: August 4 - 24 (6-9 p.m.) Wed.-Fri. 12-6pm

Where: The Gallery STL (17081 N Outer 40 Road Suite 210 St. Louis, MO 63005)

What: A screening of "Truth Tellers," a documentary focused on Robert Shetterly's work

When: August 15

Where: The Gallery STL (17081 N Outer 40 Road Suite 210 St. Louis, MO 63005)