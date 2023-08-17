© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Economy & Business
St. Louis on the Air

Metro Transit seeks 200 mechanics and operators to help restore bus services

By Emily Woodbury
Published August 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT
A passenger boards an electric bus on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the St. Louis MetroLink’s Grand Station.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A passenger boards an electric bus on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the St. Louis MetroLink’s Grand Station.

In June, Metro Transit enacted a 3.5% reduction to bus service because of a driver shortage.

“Three point five percent may not sound like a lot, but boy, it sure is a lot when someone is waiting for a bus for 40 minutes instead of 20 minutes,” said Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development, which operates Metro. “We're doing our best to dig out of, essentially, what is an employment crisis.”

Metro is operating at a deficit of 200 employees. They are seeking mechanics, MetroLink and MetroBus operators and Call-A-Ride drivers.

Roach said he’s encouraged by recent hiring events — they tendered 52 offers at a hiring event on August 12. He’s also “thrilled” by a contract Metro recently approved with bus drivers and train operators who are part of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788. The three-year deal includes 3% raises in each of the next two years, higher pay for later or busier bus routes and a $7,000 ratification bonus.

“That contract is critical to the overall labor environment,” Roach said. “I think it's absolutely key to digging out of this hole.”

Roach joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss Metro staffing levels, how Bi-State Development plans to utilize incoming Federal Transit Administration funding and Metro’s Secure Platform Plan, which will result in turnstiles at all 39 MetroLink stations by the end of summer 2025.

Listen to this St. Louis on the Air conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast by clicking the play button below.

Taulby Roach joins "St. Louis on the Air"

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Ulaa Kuziez is our production intern. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
