Metro Transit seeks 200 mechanics and operators to help restore bus services

In June, Metro Transit enacted a 3.5% reduction to bus service because of a driver shortage.

“Three point five percent may not sound like a lot, but boy, it sure is a lot when someone is waiting for a bus for 40 minutes instead of 20 minutes,” said Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development, which operates Metro. “We're doing our best to dig out of, essentially, what is an employment crisis.”

Metro is operating at a deficit of 200 employees. They are seeking mechanics , MetroLink and MetroBus operators and Call-A-Ride drivers.

Roach said he’s encouraged by recent hiring events — they tendered 52 offers at a hiring event on August 12. He’s also “thrilled” by a contract Metro recently approved with bus drivers and train operators who are part of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788. The three-year deal includes 3% raises in each of the next two years, higher pay for later or busier bus routes and a $7,000 ratification bonus.

“That contract is critical to the overall labor environment,” Roach said. “I think it's absolutely key to digging out of this hole.”

Roach joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss Metro staffing levels, how Bi-State Development plans to utilize incoming Federal Transit Administration funding and Metro’s Secure Platform Plan, which will result in turnstiles at all 39 MetroLink stations by the end of summer 2025.

