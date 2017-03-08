What are the takeaways from St. Louis’ primary municipal election? We discuss.

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

Tuesday, March 7 marked the City of St. Louis primary municipal election — when St. Louis residents voted in aldermanic primary races, the mayoral primary, the comptroller primary and on Proposition S.

St. Louis Alderman Lyda Krewson emerged victorious from the Democratic primary for mayor and Andrew Jones won the Republican primary for mayor. Proposition S passed handily, with voters approving an annual fee for short-term lenders in St. Louis. Darlene Green beat newcomer Alexandra Johnson, and will face a Green Party candidate in April's general election for the role of comptroller. As for the aldermanic primary, only one incumbent was toppled in the Democratic primary and only five of the Democratic candidates face nominal opposition in the April election. There were 15 aldermanic seats in contention in the primary.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporters Rachel Lippmann and Jo Mannies joined host Don Marsh to discuss the results of the election and how that sets up the city’s general election in April. Listen to their discussion here:

