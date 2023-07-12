Cori Bush fights to maintain access to key abortion drug mifepristone

The drug mifepristone, used in more than half of abortions nationwide and in nearly all medication abortions, has been deemed a safe and effective way to end pregnancies since 2000, when the FDA approved its use.

However, the future of access to mifepristone now depends on the outcome of pending court cases, including a case before a New Orleans federal court of appeals . Attorneys expect a ruling from the judges in the coming weeks or months.

The Rev. Love Holt, an abortion doula and community engagement manager with Pro-Choice Missouri, said that a total ban on mifepristone would cause “chaos” for marginalized communities that might be more inclined to seek abortion care at home.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Rev. Dr. Love Holt, a reproductive freedom organizer and storyteller with Pro Choice Missouri, photographed Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom.

“Black people have a distrust with the medical system because we've continuously been experimented on and all types of things without us knowing,” she said. “Maybe you're afraid of doctors and going into the clinic, and you prefer a medication abortion.”

The issue is personal for Holt. She told St. Louis on the Air that she almost died on January 20, 2023, when she found herself miscarrying in a Missouri hospital, where abortion is illegal except in cases of medical emergencies. Though what constitutes a medical emergency is unclear .

“I was afraid to tell the doctors that I was miscarrying. I just sat there and bled out until they decided to do something about it, because I didn't want to scare the doctors’ team from dealing with me, and I didn't want to jeopardize my freedom,” she said. “That conversation — that I should have been able to have with my doctor, that could have furthermore saved my life — was infringed upon because of the history with the medical field and the current laws and lawmakers in place right now.”

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, isn’t waiting for the courts to determine whether mifepristone should remain legal in the U.S. In January, she introduced the Protecting Access to Medication Abortion Act, which would ensure that people seeking abortion care can always access medication abortion through telehealth and certified pharmacies, including mail-order pharmacies.

“Fourteen states who currently have banned abortion … they make up about 39% of the U.S. total population, but they make up 45% of the population of Black women and girls,” she said. “So we're talking about a racial justice issue. We're talking about a public health issue.”

The congresswoman will host a roundtable on medication abortion and reproductive health care on Monday, July 17 alongside House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Holt will speak as a key witness at Monday’s roundtable. Bush said she hopes everyone in the country will listen to Holt’s story.

“We're talking about someone who is very well connected to the community, knowing where the resources are, knowing who the doctors are,” Bush said. “Rev. Holt herself was afraid to speak up, sat there in that hospital and bled out. So what happens to those who aren't as well connected? What happens to those that don't that haven't been following … the play by play of the abortion laws? … That's why this is important.”

To hear more from U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and the Rev. Love Holt, listen to this St. Louis on the Air episode by clicking the play button below, or find it on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast.

Hear: Rep. Cori Bush and the Rev. Love Holt on "St. Louis on the Air" Listen • 31:16

Related Event

What: A roundtable between House Oversight Committee Democrats and witnesses re: medication abortion and the future of abortion rights nationwide

When: 4 p.m. July 17