St. Louis Voter Guide: What to know about the 2022 midterm elections

Missouri and Illinois residents will decide several key races and ballot measures in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. We've compiled a list of the biggest ones in the St. Louis region and statewide with links to STLPR's reporting and other resources to help inform your vote.

We’ll continue to update this voter guide as we publish more coverage ahead of Election Day.



Key dates

First day of no-excuse absentee voting: Oct. 25

Last day to vote absentee: Nov. 7

Election Day: Nov. 8

Unsure if you are registered to vote? Missouri's Secretary of State website or Illinois’ State Board of Elections website can confirm your registration status and tell you which polling place to cast your vote at on Election Day. In Missouri and Illinois, you must be 17½ years old to register and 18 to vote. You must also be a Missouri resident and a U.S citizen.

The deadline in Missouri to register to vote was Oct. 12. Voters in Illinois can register to vote through Election Day .

Here's how you can register to vote in Missouri for future elections:



Can I vote absentee in Missouri?

A Missouri law that took effect in late August allows for two weeks of no-excuse, absentee, in-person voting with a photo ID before an election. The election office allows second-degree relatives to request ballots on behalf of their spouses, parents or children.

If you choose to vote absentee with an excuse, you must meet one of seven criteria and request your ballot by Oct. 26. The ballot must be returned by mail or fax to the local election office by 5 p.m. that day.

Voters in St. Louis can vote absentee at the Board of Election Commissioners office at 300 N. Tucker Blvd. In St. Louis County, voters can vote absentee at the county Board of Elections office at 725 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann.

There are seven absentee voting locations in St. Louis County open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 27 through Nov. 4. The sites also are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

Here are the locations:

North County Recreation Complex at 2577 Redman Ave. in St. Louis

at 2577 Redman Ave. in St. Louis St. Louis County Board of Elections at 725 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann

at 725 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann UMSL Millennium Student Center at 17 Arnold B. Grobman Drive in Bellerive

at 17 Arnold B. Grobman Drive in Bellerive St. Louis County Library—Mid-County Branch at 7821 Maryland Ave. in Clayton

at 7821 Maryland Ave. in Clayton St. Louis County Library—Daniel Boone Branch at 300 Clarkson Road in Ellisville

at 300 Clarkson Road in Ellisville St. Louis Community College—Meramec at 11333 Big Bend Road in Kirkwood

at 11333 Big Bend Road in Kirkwood St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ at 11333 St. John Church Road in Green Park



Voters in St. Charles County can vote absentee at the county Election Authority office at 397 Turner Blvd. in St. Peters. In addition, St. Charles County will open pop-up satellite offices to further assist people with absentee voting.

Here are the locations:



St. Charles County Election Authority at 397 Turner Blvd. in St. Peters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 25 through Nov. 8, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

at 397 Turner Blvd. in St. Peters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 25 through Nov. 8, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. Augusta Public Library at 198 Jackson St. in Augusta from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

at 198 Jackson St. in Augusta from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Lake St. Charles Retirement Community at 45 Honey Locust Lane in St Charles from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 26.

at 45 Honey Locust Lane in St Charles from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 26. Rivers Pointe Fire Station #2 at 1300 Le Sieur St. in Portage Des Sioux from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

In Jefferson County , voters can head to the County Clerk’s office to vote absentee at 729 Maple St. in Hillsboro. Voters in Franklin County can cast their absentee ballot at the County Clerk's office in the Franklin County Government Building at 400 E. Locust St. in Union.



How do I vote in person?

In-person and curbside voting polls across the St. Louis region are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. are still allowed to cast a ballot — so stay in line even if the polls close.

Your polling place is determined by where you live but may have changed since the last time you voted. Use these tools to locate your polling location in Missouri or Illinois .

Do I need a photo ID in Missouri?

In Missouri you need a valid photo ID to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Acceptable photo identification includes non-expired Missouri driver’s licenses or state IDs, non-expired U.S. passports and photo military IDs. If a state-issued ID has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

You can get a free photo ID at the Missouri Department of Revenue or by calling 573-526-VOTE (8683).

If you don’t have the required ID, you can still fill out a provisional ballot. Voters who cast provisional ballots will receive a stub that contains instructions on how to verify that their vote was counted.

In Illinois, you do not need to provide an ID if you’ve voted in the state before. If you’re a first-time voter, you can find more information about ID requirements on the Illinois State Board of Elections website .

Missourians will elect a new senator in November to succeed GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring after serving in the role since 2011.

Here are the candidates:

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (Republican)

Trudy Busch-Valentine (Democrat)

Jonathan Dine (Libertarian)

Paul Venable (Constitution)

Missouri’s congressional districts were redrawn this year after months of contentious debates in the GOP-controlled state Senate. The result: two Democratic-leaning districts that cover the urban cores of St. Louis and Kansas City and six Republican-leaning districts.

Among the biggest changes to the map in the St. Louis region was to put parts of Franklin and Warren counties in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes large swaths of St. Louis County. Another was the makeup of the 3rd Congressional District, which now wraps around much of the 2nd District to include parts of St. Charles and Jefferson counties and stretches west past Columbia and Jefferson City.

Here are the key races in Missouri:

Missouri 1st Congressional District

Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, is seeking a second term on Capitol Hill to represent the 1st District, which has elected Democratic candidates every election since the 1940s. It includes all of St. Louis and parts of north and mid-St. Louis County.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (Democrat)

Andrew Jones Jr. (Republican)

George Zsidisin (Libertarian)

Missouri 2nd Congressional District

Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner, of Ballwin, has represented the 2nd District for nearly a decade. She will face off against Democratic state Rep. Trish Gunby.

The Democratic nominee faces a tough road to winning in November after a GOP-led congressional redistricting effort redrew the district to include more Republican-leaning exurbs of St. Louis.

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (Republican)

State Rep. Trish Gunby (Democrat)

Bill Slantz (Libertarian)

Missouri 3rd Congressional District

GOP Rep. Blaine Leutkemeyer has served in Congress since 2009. He faces Democrat Bethany Mann of Brentwood.

Rep. Blaine Leutkemeyer (Republican)

Bethany Mann (Democrat)

The winner of this race will succeed state Auditor Nicole Galloway, who declined to run for reelection. Scott Fitzpatrick, the Republican state auditor nominee and current treasurer, won the hotly contested GOP primary earlier this year against state Rep. David Gregory. He now faces Democrat Alan Green on Nov. 8.

If Fitzpatrick wins and Schmitt prevails in the U.S. Senate contest, Republicans will control every statewide office. If Green wins, he would be the first person of color elected to statewide office in Missouri.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (Republican)

State Rep. Alan Green (Democrat)

John A. Hartwig Jr. (Libertarian)

Get to know the leading candidates’ stances on our Politically Speaking podcast:

Sam Page has served as St. Louis County executive since 2020 and is seeking reelection for a full, four-year term. He was originally slated to run against Katherine Pinner — who secured the GOP nomination in the August primary despite spending no money and having little name recognition. But shortly after the primary election, Pinner withdrew from the contest.

The St. Louis County Republican Central Committee tapped Mark Mantovani to replace Pinner. This will be Mantovani’s third time running for St. Louis County executive — but his first time as a Republican.

County Executive Sam Page

Mark Mantovani

Under the city’s approval voting system, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar and 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green, both Democrats, moved on from the primary to the general election in November.

The winner will serve the remaining five months of Lewis Reed’s term. He resigned in June and pleaded guilty last month to federal corruption charges. Both Green and Coatar are pledging to restore reliable delivery of basic city services, such as trash collection and 911 emergency operation.

Alderman Jack Coatar

Alderwoman Megan Green

Missouri has five ballot questions this election that could change the state’s constitution, including how tax money is invested and whether to call a new constitutional convention. Another measure asks whether recreational marijuana can be used by adults over 21.

Amendment 1: State investment

The state treasurer manages Missouri’s annual revenues, directs its banking services and oversees its investments. Passing Amendment 1 would allow the state’s legislature to lift restrictions on what kinds of investments the state treasurer can make with taxpayer money.

Passing the measure ultimately gives the legislature greater authority to override other constitutional amendments and further its financial power.

Amendment 3: Recreational marijuana

Amendment 3, known as Legal Missouri 2022, would legalize recreational use of marijuana in the state for people 21 and older. In addition to legalization, it contains new parameters for the marijuana industry in Missouri, as well as provisions expunging offenses either automatically or through an appeals process. The proceeds would be directed to, among other things, veterans health care, drug addiction programs and public defenders.

Critics of the measure have expressed concern that limiting the number of licenses to sell marijuana could perpetuate a lack of equity within the cannabis industry. Others have said that the amendment picks and chooses whose charges get expunged and that for those currently serving time, the appeal process won’t be universal.

Amendment 4: Kansas City Police funding

Amendment 4 would allow state laws passed before Dec. 31, 2026, to increase the minimum funding for police departments under state control.

This ballot initiative mainly affects Kansas City because its police department is the only one in Missouri that’s overseen by a state board of commissioners. If voters approve the measure, Kansas City would be required to spend at least 25% of its budget on its police force.

Amendment 5: Missouri National Guard control

If voters pass Amendment 5 , the Missouri National Guard would become its own state agency instead of operating under the state Department of Public Safety.

According to the resolution, the governor would appoint the adjutant general, with the Senate’s consent and advice.

Constitutional convention question

If Missourians decide to hold a constitutional convention, it will be the first since 1942. Delegates would be able to propose as many amendments as they like — but they would only make it into the state’s constitution after voters give another round of approvals to the possible changes.

There is only one statewide ballot measure certified for the Illinois midterms.

Amendment 1: Collective bargaining

The amendment would create a state constitutional right to collective bargaining. Voters will decide whether employees have the right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.



Democrats created new boundaries for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District last year during redistricting. The newly drawn district includes parts of St. Clair, Madison, Champaign, Macon, Piatt and Sangamon counties and all of Macoupin County.

Illinois 13th Congressional District

Voters will decide between Democrat Nikki Budzinski and Republican Regan Deering in the Nov. 8 election.

Nikki Budzinski (Democrat)

Regan Deering (Republican)

Election 2022 - Regan Deering Interview - IPM

Illinois 15th Congressional District

The newly drawn 15th District stretches from west-central Illinois east across the state, curling around the city of Champaign and stretching back west and south to an area just west of Collinsville. U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican, is running against Democrat Paul J. Lange.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (Republican)

Paul J. Lange (Democrat)

Illinois 12th Congressional District

The 12th Congressional District is now made up of 34 counties, including: Alexander, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edwards, Effingham, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Massac, Monroe, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, White and Williamson.

Incumbent Mike Bost is up against Homer Markel.

Congressman Mike Bost (Republican)

Homer Markel (Democrat)

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a second term in office and will face state Sen. Darren Bailey, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. This race is shaping up to be one of the most expensive gubernatorial campaigns in history.

The two candidates met Oct. 18 for their second and final debate. They made closing arguments for their positions on crime and poverty, education spending and abortion.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (Democrat)

Sen. Darren Bailey (Republican)